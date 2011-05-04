Matt Sauter

Haymaker Logo

Matt Sauter
Matt Sauter
  • Save
Haymaker Logo logo design gaming knucks lightning
Download color palette

Super fun logo project for a friend's indie gaming company.

20c451b5aeb48331f96a3907f6e81fbf
Rebound of
Haymaker Comp
By Matt Sauter
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Matt Sauter
Matt Sauter

More by Matt Sauter

View profile
    • Like