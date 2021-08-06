Temitope Oduntan

Sahir Jewels

Temitope Oduntan
Temitope Oduntan
  • Save
Sahir Jewels ui illustration graphic design branding design logo
Download color palette

Sahir Jewels is a jewelry company based in the Arabic-speaking region of Northern African. They create and craft high-end and jewelry with a raw aspect inspired by the beauty of nature, they work with a precious and rare gem.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Temitope Oduntan
Temitope Oduntan

More by Temitope Oduntan

View profile
    • Like