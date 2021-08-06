Attorney& Law logo !

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am Professional Logo and Branding Designer
-
Presenting to you lawyer logo design and branding project for usa client.
I Tired to achieve d simple mark for this logo concept.
Please let me know your feedback on it.
thanks.
-
have you Any projects for me?
-
Mail:niloyrm@gmail.com
-
WhatsApp:01608684359
-
You can order here:Fiver
-
Follow blew:
-
behnce
-
instagram