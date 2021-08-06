Clean Commit

Osiedle Asymetria

Clean Commit
Clean Commit
Hire Us
  • Save
Osiedle Asymetria buildings property wordpress poland polish polska visual selector unit selector real estate project real estate website real estate selector real estate design website web
Osiedle Asymetria buildings property wordpress poland polish polska visual selector unit selector real estate project real estate website real estate selector real estate design website web
Download color palette
  1. download (1).png
  2. download (2).png

Recently we worked on a new real estate project with one of our Polish clients. The new project for the estate of single-family houses focused on the asymmetrical design of the units.

To emphasize the style the bold design of the units, they needed a bold website. Additionally, we've created a unit selection system for the website.

________
About Clean Commit

We’re a Canberra based agency that helps growing companies develop amazing websites and web products.

If you have a project you'd like to discuss, please reach out to us! We're a small team and love hearing your ideas.

________
Follow us for more content:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cleancommit
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cleancommit
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clean_commit/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clea...

Reach out to us

Clean Commit
Clean Commit
A Small Team Of Creative Problem Solvers
Hire Us

More by Clean Commit

View profile
    • Like