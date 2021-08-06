Osiedle Asymetria

Recently we worked on a new real estate project with one of our Polish clients. The new project for the estate of single-family houses focused on the asymmetrical design of the units.

To emphasize the style the bold design of the units, they needed a bold website. Additionally, we've created a unit selection system for the website.

________

About Clean Commit

We’re a Canberra based agency that helps growing companies develop amazing websites and web products.

If you have a project you'd like to discuss, please reach out to us! We're a small team and love hearing your ideas.

________

Follow us for more content:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cleancommit

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cleancommit

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clean_commit/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clea...

Reach out to us