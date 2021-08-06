Osiedle Asymetria

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Recently we worked on a new real estate project with one of our Polish clients. The new project for the estate of single-family houses focused on the asymmetrical design of the units.
To emphasize the style the bold design of the units, they needed a bold website. Additionally, we've created a unit selection system for the website.
About Clean Commit
We’re a Canberra based agency that helps growing companies develop amazing websites and web products.
If you have a project you'd like to discuss, please reach out to us! We're a small team and love hearing your ideas.
