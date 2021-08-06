Svetlana Shevliakova

Babies print - a stroller and a gift for a boy

Babies print - a stroller and a gift for a boy illustratorukraine branding vector sweetl 2d art toddler love stars gifts carriage born family childhood child kiddy kids boy birtday newborn baby
Vector illustration:
- carriage
- gifts
- stars

