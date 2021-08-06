Muhamad Reza Adityawarman

Network SaaS Dashboard

Muhamad Reza Adityawarman
Muhamad Reza Adityawarman
  • Save
Network SaaS Dashboard user interface ios style flat minimalist website dashboard admin simple ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys!

Just share admin dashboard for SaaS Project
Thank's

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Muhamad Reza Adityawarman
Muhamad Reza Adityawarman

More by Muhamad Reza Adityawarman

View profile
    • Like