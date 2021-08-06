Svetlana Shevliakova

Baby set for newborn girl

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova
  • Save
Baby set for newborn girl digital illustration design illustratorukraine branding vector sweetl 2d art love hearts pins bibs family childhood child kiddy kids girl birthday newborn baby
Download color palette

vector illustration of baby bib and pins with hearts

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova

More by Svetlana Shevliakova

View profile
    • Like