Lokavora

Frog Boss Mascot

Lokavora
Lokavora
  • Save
Frog Boss Mascot youtube channel ui ux logo gaming design branding esports gamers animal illustration vector logo design mascot frog logo frog
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
Exploration of making a frog with boss style mascot logo designs. For the full version please visit Frog Boss Mascot I am very happy to hear feedback from you all.

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
Send your inquiry at : lokavora@gmail.com

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK

Lokavora
Lokavora

More by Lokavora

View profile
    • Like