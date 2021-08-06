Svetlana Shevliakova

Baby set for newborn boy

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova
  • Save
Baby set for newborn boy design illustratorukraine branding 2d art postcard set vector sweetl love stars pin bib family childhood child kiddy kids boy newborn baby
Download color palette

vector illustration of baby bib and pins

Svetlana Shevliakova
Svetlana Shevliakova

More by Svetlana Shevliakova

View profile
    • Like