MyGroshi money app

MyGroshi money app prototype mobile app mobile illustration design app ux ui
MyGroshi is an app that stores all your bank cards in one place, transfers money between the accounts, and allows for simple and visual expenditure analytics.
We've used a bright color palette to distance the concept from the industry standards and tap into a fun experience and lower the resistance against 'another new app'.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
