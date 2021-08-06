Anne Louise Schmidt

Daily UI Day 005

Daily UI Day 005 monzo icon app design ui app icon
App Icon for Monzo Bank. I wanted to redesign the app icon as it is similar to my Gmail app icon and thought it should include the iconic Monzo card colour, which is the colour I associate Monzo with.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
