Siddharth Oswal

Daily UI #003

Siddharth Oswal
Siddharth Oswal
  • Save
Daily UI #003 figma dailyui ui
Download color palette

Design UI for a landing page.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Siddharth Oswal
Siddharth Oswal

More by Siddharth Oswal

View profile
    • Like