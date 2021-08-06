David Ristevski

Bear : Mavrovo

Bear : Mavrovo sticker postmark post wild life character design cartoon illustration character mountain bear
BEAR.
no. 1 of the Animal Sticker set for Mavrovo.

Mavrovo National Park is the largest of the three national parks of the Republic of Macedonia. Located in the west of the country, it spreads over an area of about 780 km² and is characterized by deep canyons, lakes, and dense forests that abound with diverse wildlife

