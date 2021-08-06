Isha Sharma

3d Sushi

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma
  • Save
3d Sushi blender cycles render 3d render modeling 3d figma 3d food 3d art 3d modeling blender3d blender graphic design illustration design
Download color palette

Would love to receive any kind of feedback on this 3d sushi render!

Press “L” to appreciate it, share your feedback below - it means a lot. :)

Follow me for more updates!

Personal Website || Instagram || LinkedIn || Medium

Isha Sharma
Isha Sharma

More by Isha Sharma

View profile
    • Like