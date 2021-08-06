Siddharth Oswal

Daily UI #002

Siddharth Oswal
Siddharth Oswal
  • Save
Daily UI #002 figma dailyui ui minimal
Download color palette

Designing a UI for a credit/debit card checkout page for a mobile app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Siddharth Oswal
Siddharth Oswal

More by Siddharth Oswal

View profile
    • Like