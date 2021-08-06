Lindsay Humes

Creme de la Crumb Mobile design ui web development web design wordpress user experience mobile design branding blog accessibility
Responsive design for Creme de la Crumb - focus on getting as much content above the fold as possible to encourage reader engagement.

UX Design for High-Traffic Websites and Food Blogs

