Sadman Zarif

My First Ui Design in Figma

Sadman Zarif
Sadman Zarif
  • Save
My First Ui Design in Figma branding ux ui design app
Download color palette

This is my first UX and UI Design in Figma. I am a Full stack web and app developer. But previously I don't know Figma. So I decided to learn it. Now I know everything about Figma. If you want to see my other works then visit this link: https://zarifprogrammer.ml

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Sadman Zarif
Sadman Zarif

More by Sadman Zarif

View profile
    • Like