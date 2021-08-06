Gian Marco Macchione

Daily UI #002 - Checkout form

Gian Marco Macchione
Gian Marco Macchione
  • Save
Daily UI #002 - Checkout form design dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

⏰ 1 hour challenge

💬 I'd really appreciate some creative feedback and comments.
Please, let me know what do you think.

---

🔥 Wanna see more works? Visit my profile and remember to follow me so you don't miss upcoming new works.

🖖 Wanna say hi?
Get in touch!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Gian Marco Macchione
Gian Marco Macchione

More by Gian Marco Macchione

View profile
    • Like