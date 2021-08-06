Timileyin

#DailyUI002 | Credit Card Checkout

#DailyUI002 | Credit Card Checkout branding icon typography ux illustration challenge dailyuichallenge signuppage ui dailyui design
#DailyUI002 | Signup Page
Challenge 1/100 completed

Hi guys, this is my first attempt, after learning for three weeks, obviously my first upload on dribbble.
Please leave some likes and review!
Thanks.

