Salt Of The Coast

Immy Love and Caroline McGrath had just purchased a cafe together in Narooma, NSW. Their first mission was to distance themselves from the brand that the previous owner had created.

The girls approached the Clean Commit team for help to get their website up and running quickly to support their new business launch. They wanted the site to be stylish but also very easy for their older customers to navigate.

Read more about how we approached this challenge on our blog

________

About Clean Commit

We’re a Canberra based agency that helps growing companies develop amazing websites and web products.

If you have a project you'd like to discuss, please reach out to us! We're a small team and love hearing your ideas.

________

Follow us for more content:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cleancommit

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cleancommit

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clean_commit/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clea...

Reach out to us