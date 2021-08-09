Salt Of The Coast

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Immy Love and Caroline McGrath had just purchased a cafe together in Narooma, NSW. Their first mission was to distance themselves from the brand that the previous owner had created.
The girls approached the Clean Commit team for help to get their website up and running quickly to support their new business launch. They wanted the site to be stylish but also very easy for their older customers to navigate.
Read more about how we approached this challenge on our blog
________
About Clean Commit
We’re a Canberra based agency that helps growing companies develop amazing websites and web products.
If you have a project you'd like to discuss, please reach out to us! We're a small team and love hearing your ideas.
________
Follow us for more content:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cleancommit
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cleancommit
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clean_commit/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clea...
Reach out to us