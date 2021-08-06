✞anton mishin✞

Security 3d icon website ui c4d figma blender protection password security privacy encryption data encryption safe firewall typography 3d illustration 3d icon 3d
Collection of 49 security icons in light and black version. High resolution. All layers are connected to Color styles. So it's super easy to change colors.
With Figma and Blender source file
Great for any project which requires visualisation of security and protection. Perfect for Saas prodcuts.

