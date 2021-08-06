Inga Ziemele

'Take it to 200' style frame interview style frame animation outer space space shadow moon dark knight flora flowers cuco music spotify cinnamon toast crunch cereal cactus dope digital vector illustration
A style frame from an ad for Spotify x Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Cuco.
Full animation here: https://vimeo.com/512959914

