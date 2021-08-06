Usterka - Web application for hotels

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello!
We are happy to finally join you and show off our favorite project where we have done a lot and are still doing from the business, technical and visual parts to marketing and customer acquisition.
Usterka is a product dedicated to hotel and apartment managers. Would you like to learn more about Usterka?
-> usterka.net
Feel free to feedback and comment. Don’t forget press “L” if love it ❤️.
Thanks!
-----------------------------------------
Want to know more about us?
💌 Let's Talk at : contact@thesoftwarepartner.com
Visit our website
-> thesoftwarepartner.com