Buy Sia Coin in India

Siacoin (SC) is the native utility token of Sia, a blockchain-based distributed, decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia Network is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to rent out hard drive spaces from other users to store files. SiaCoin is the primary cryptocurrency of the Sia Network. SiaCoin is a cryptocurrency that fulfills smart contracts on the Sia Network and acts as an exchange medium between the renters and hosters.

