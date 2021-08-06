🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Siacoin (SC) is the native utility token of Sia, a blockchain-based distributed, decentralized cloud storage platform. Sia Network is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to rent out hard drive spaces from other users to store files. SiaCoin is the primary cryptocurrency of the Sia Network. SiaCoin is a cryptocurrency that fulfills smart contracts on the Sia Network and acts as an exchange medium between the renters and hosters.
https://medium.com/buyucoin-talks/buy-sia-coin-in-india-step-by-step-guide-for-beginner-3292f98263e