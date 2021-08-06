Syeda Urooj

Interactvie Website Banner Design Concept

Syeda Urooj
Syeda Urooj
  • Save
Interactvie Website Banner Design Concept landing page website mockup mockup prototype app ui wireframe product modern minimal ui ux web ui ui animation motion graphics graphic design web banner banner responsive clickable mockup adobe xd
Download color palette

Hi There!
This is a Website banner Design Concept. Clean Minimal Website Concept :)
Created on AdobeXd.

Get a quote:
Email: uroojsohail2014@gmail.com
Instagram: @syeda_urooj_sohail

Like it? Don't forget to follow me and let me know what you think about this design in the comments :)

Syeda Urooj
Syeda Urooj

More by Syeda Urooj

View profile
    • Like