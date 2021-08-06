E-Commerce Dashboard Design | Web Dashboard | Admin

Hey Friends,

E-Commerce is become part of our life. To maintain the overall process we need a easy interface where we can see the analytics.

So, here come up with minimalist e-commerece dashboard design. Hope this overall simplicity will help the user to work more affectively.

See Full Project

------------------------------------------------

Need designs like that? Feel free to contact me:

Email: jhcrahat.design@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801795829979

Instagram | Facebook Page | Facebook Personal

Thank You