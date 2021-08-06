Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darya Bugrovskaya
Prisma Labs

Best Paywalls - Prisma Photo Editor

Darya Bugrovskaya
Prisma Labs
Darya Bugrovskaya for Prisma Labs
Best Paywalls - Prisma Photo Editor gradient product design application purple onboarding moon forest night prisma labs lensa prisma paywalls paywall illustration mountains dark ui ios mobile ui
Hey there,

We already posted our beautiful sort with paywalls for Lensa Photo Editor, and now it’s Prisma's app turn!

I tried to be creative and find our unique style. The most significant things in "design of paywall screens" are high contrast, lucky color combination, and texts of course. In mobile products, the design of paywalls is a separate area of product design, it helps growth teams improving product metrics and download quantity!

You can find those awesome designs in our mobile application at stores:
Appstore and Google Play

Thanks for your likes and comments,
Darya <3

Prisma Labs
Prisma Labs
The creators behind the Lensa & Prisma apps.

