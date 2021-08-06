Mobile app - Daily UI #1

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everybody ! 😍
I decided to start the Daily UI Challenge made by Cacatoès Design Studio & Theory, and the idea was to make a sign up screen for a treasure hunt. 🥰
I had a lot of fun ! 😂
Are my crabs pretty ? 😇
What do you think about it ? 😍
Please tell me everything in the comment, and press L to like it. 💪
🦙