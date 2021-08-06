Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Margaux Membré

Mobile app - Daily UI #1

Margaux Membré
Margaux Membré
Mobile app - Daily UI #1 dailyui challenge ui beach hunt treasure mobile illustration
Hi everybody ! 😍

I decided to start the Daily UI Challenge made by Cacatoès Design Studio & Theory, and the idea was to make a sign up screen for a treasure hunt. 🥰

I had a lot of fun ! 😂
Are my crabs pretty ? 😇

What do you think about it ? 😍
Please tell me everything in the comment, and press L to like it. 💪

🦙

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Margaux Membré
Margaux Membré

