Daily UI - #094 - News

Daily UI - #094 - News dailyui
Quick news article view for a crypto publication.

Fonts are Tiempos Text and Din Condensed.

Thanks to Aron Van de Pol and Unsplash for the photo of London (https://unsplash.com/photos/tZDtyUrYrFU).

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
