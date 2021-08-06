Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dashboard School Management

Dashboard School Management
Hi guys 👋
Long time no post!

...
So, I want to share an exploration of a dashboard that is intended for students to do their school assignments. Not only for students, parents can also find out information on learning or activities carried out by the school.

The hope is that schools such as teachers, students and parents can interact and synergize in only one platform.

It's nice to have feedback on this exploration #ngopiyux ☕️
Thank you!

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
