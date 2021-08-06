Alesia

Landing page for Aromatherapy course

Alesia
Alesia
  • Save
Landing page for Aromatherapy course ui ux oil aromatherapy course training web beauty landing page design
Download color palette

Landing page is executed in the minimalistic style using natural colors: soft green, light gray and accentual yellow.
Full work is here https://www.behance.net/gallery/124839145/Landing-page-for-Aromatherapy-course

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Alesia
Alesia

More by Alesia

View profile
    • Like