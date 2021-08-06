InnoApps Technologies

Gobuddy- Global Delivery Network

Gobuddy- Global Delivery Network
Hi Fellas 👋
This is our exploration about Global Delivery Network with dark theme. Concept of harnessing the everyday movement of people as a means to transport goods for others. Reducing global CO2 emissions. Feel free for your comment bellow, Thank you

