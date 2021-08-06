Dentaway - Dental App for Dentists

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Are you in the healthcare industry? Fed up of juggling with daily appointments, hiring modules, and meeting schedules? We can make a complete healthcare software solution for you. Being an app development company, we have recently made a web application for dental professionals. It is basically a recruitment platform with intuitive features and a user-friendly interface. The dental app consists of profile creation, candidate tracker, as well as invoice generation.
Learn more: https://bit.ly/3ywMoRO
If you have an idea for a healthcare app or a basic recruitment software solution for your hospital, we are here to create an innovative online presence. Drop an email on sales@webmobtech.com OR Call us on +91-79-40054145 (India), +1-408-520-9597 (USA)