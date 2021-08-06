Violetta

Red Dot Winner 2021 / Euro Badminton championships 2021

love ukraine love badminton branding graphic design shuttlecock trident ukraine winner logo design badminton logo ebc2021 euro badminton red dot winner 2021 red dot award red-dot logo
Still can't believe I got it! Sooo glad my first Red Dot Award! :D

