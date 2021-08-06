🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Job Searching App
The initial concept to our new Job Searching App. Soft colors we love the most.
Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com
Please Like, Share, and Comment!
Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/job-searching-app
Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.