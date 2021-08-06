🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
ticket-service logo | sellout - branding logo design
Here I want to share with you my recent logo design project: sellout ticket-service logo ( symbol concept: ticket + letter "S" ) logo design branding
Hope you guys like it. Please let me know your thought on it. Your comments and gratitude are welcome.❤️
