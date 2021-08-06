RideStudio

The Folk - Signature Script Font

The Folk is a smooth, elegant and stylish handwritten font. It has a beautiful and balanced character and as a result, fits into a wide set of designs. Such as company logos, business cards, book titles, brand names, and others.

Get it here : DOWNLOAD | DOWNLOAD

FEATURE :

TTF/OTF
Ligature
Uppercase and lowercase
Numbering and Punctuation
Works on PC or Mac
Simple Installation
Supports Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word

