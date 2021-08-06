Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mentell Beer Mat Update

Mentell Beer Mat Update print asset non-profit charity campaign mat beer promotional beer mat vector logo illustration brand branding design
It makes me cringe sometimes looking back at old work / older versions of things. This is an updated design for the Mentell Beer mat, which is one of the promotional tools we created as part of the "Turn Your Bar Blue" campaign which is now running in over 300 pubs in the North of England.

Find more information on the campaign here: https://www.mentell.org.uk/campaigns/turn-your-business-blue (I designed and built the website, too!)

