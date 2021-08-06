Alex Bodor

Dessert Delivery App Concept

Hi Dribbblers! In this post I’m sharing with you my creation based on a new app concept. I used “Figma” for the whole project. This includes the apps logo and the “donut illustration”. I’ve tried to use some new techniques such as glass effects and color dispersion. I had a lot of fun working on this, I want to hear your thoughts on this one!
Thanks!
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
