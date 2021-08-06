Here is our fresh case about mobile app for meditation - Pause

“Clear stress using your breath”

Our challenge was to develop an App that will allow users to reduce stress, establish more focus and calm in their lives, find resources to help manage stress and improve mental outlook, and add more healthy habits to daily life. What is more, the tool was aimed at helping to keep track of users' healthy habits and serve as a reminder to practice them to incorporate them into daily routine.

The client wanted to communicate with the audience, manage and conduct inline events for users, share some feed and handy information and build a strong community of Breathwork practitioners.

Scope and highlights:

1)6 months for MVP development

2)UX/UI Design

3)Design, Web development, Mobile development, QA, Management, BA, 24/7

support

4)Swift, PHP, Laravel, GraphQL, Realtime video, AWS, Serverless

6 team members

5)1000+ downloads on launch day

Key challenges:

1)Popularize Breathwork and create a tool to communicate with the audience

2)Develop an app that will allow the client to monetize Breathwork

3)Create the ability to conduct live online sessions and notify the audience about various sessions and news

Core activities at the process stage include:

1)Building a user-friendly, intuitive interface for the app

2)Creating a Service Oriented Architecture with individual routine, each with its own specific parameters for different users

3)Creating a comprehensive set of push notifications to be delivered with near real-time efficiency and accuracy

The success of this project hinged on the following factors:

1)Great client involvement, support and collaboration

2)Really motivated and professional team members who were really dedicated to this project

3)Choosing powerful frameworks to build the app

