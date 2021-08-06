HIP HOP MUSIC APP DESIGN

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Created this in summer of 2020, just give it a quick fixes and posted it here... BTW these are really awesome Indian hip hop artist, you must listen too.
I am open for work
Email: giteshsharmanxtlvl@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giteshsharmanxtlvl/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/giteshnxtlvl