HIP HOP MUSIC APP DESIGN

HIP HOP MUSIC APP DESIGN music rap graphic design awesome ui design branding cool design clean ui design coo ui design classic app design music player app design unique app design grey app design app design music app design dark theme music app
Created this in summer of 2020, just give it a quick fixes and posted it here... BTW these are really awesome Indian hip hop artist, you must listen too.

I am open for work
Email: giteshsharmanxtlvl@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/giteshsharmanxtlvl/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/giteshnxtlvl

