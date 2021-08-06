jennifer yeung

DailyUI Challenge #005 - logo

DailyUI Challenge #005 - logo adobe illustration ecommerce logo design logo challenge ui design challenge
I created this logo for my Etsy store - Cuddle Gem. Cuddle Gem is a customised baby and kids apparel, with an aim to bring joy and happiness to the family. All babies are born equal and they are all little precious gems to their parents!

Check out my Etsy store : https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/CuddleGem?ref=profile_header

