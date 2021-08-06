Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Feedback/Survey Management Design

This is a consolidated image of a module named Feedback Management its a CRM tool for our users to create and manage surveys using various question (Rating, MCQ, Opinion Scale, Descriptive)templates, the insights help with the engagement with their members; from a recent Saas product (Traqade) I worked on.

Product Designer focused on SAAS, MOBILE & MOTION.
