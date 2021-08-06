jennifer yeung

Blender - Donut

Blender - Donut 3d challenge blenderguru donut 3d blender
My first Blender artwork - I followed @Blenderguru's tutorials to create this delicious donut!

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
