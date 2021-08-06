MIRA JEWELRY BRAND LOGO DESIGN

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
About brand:
Mira is the finest jewelry brand in the modern world established in 2020. A luxury brand for the modern world women to wear their curiosity.
Challenge:
My challenge was to make the brand distinct from the competitors and give a vibe of elegance and at the same time aesthetic and minimal look.
My process:
keeping in mind the value of the brand, I created this wordmark logo which has an elegant look and modern feel. I wanted it to be minimal and feminine in nature, I added a star shape above letter I which tells the value of being luxurious, hence making it unique.
