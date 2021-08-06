Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Debbie Bashorun

A Delivery App idea from a project

Debbie Bashorun
Debbie Bashorun
  • Save
A Delivery App idea from a project delivery logistics deliveryapp interaction uxdesign uidesign uiux motion graphics animation typography ux branding ui design
Download color palette

While working on a Delivery App project, I made this but along the way, I didn't have need for it anymore. Here I am, sharing it for the world to see.

Debbie Bashorun
Debbie Bashorun

More by Debbie Bashorun

View profile
    • Like