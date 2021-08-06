Shoreditch Design Studio

Combining FinTech with Food for a ‘tasty’ ad campaign

Combining FinTech with Food for a 'tasty' ad campaign
The Wise team recently offered the following
review of our relationship:-
"What a great partnership! Andrew and the team deliver high-quality outcomes consistently, efficiently and with great attention to the details. They synergised with our internal team from the start and built a great rapport with our designers and engineers that made it possible to move fast on the project without compromising on quality."

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
The creative agency for your next big thing.
