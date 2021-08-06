Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Ng

Mobile - Penguin Books App Store Concept

Matt Ng
Matt Ng
  • Save
Mobile - Penguin Books App Store Concept apps vector cover design logo books illustration penguin branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Here is my personal project design for Penguin Books App Store Mobile Version
Press L if you appreciate my work!
Thank you!

Matt Ng
Matt Ng

More by Matt Ng

View profile
    • Like