AirtelTigo SelfCare app

Airtel and Tigo, two big Ghanaian telco providers merged into one dynamic and innovative brand which constantly works on innovations to make life simple for its customers! For this amazing client, we have done a full overhaul of the SelfCare app. Stay tuned for more...

Let us know in the comment section if you think we did a good job.

If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr