Container Management App for Warehouse Workers

Container Management App for Warehouse Workers prototyping testing user testing ux ui minimal clean material ui architecture information ia warehouse asset mobile design app
I significantly simplified existing screen flow diagrams and created low-fidelity mockups to outline the main functionalities. After internal usability testing, I developed high-fidelity screen flows that were used to build the product.

